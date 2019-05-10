Malik joins team in England

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who was a 10 days leave for some personal issues, is now with the team in England.

He rejoined the team in Southampton after a 10-day break and will be available for selection for the second one-day international (ODI) against hosts, England. The ace batsman will have to undergo a fitness test before the second ODI that is scheduled on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.It is worth mentioning here that Shoaib Malik was earlier allowed by the team management to leave for ten days to deal with a personal issue upon the veteran’s request.

In the absence of Shoaib Malik, the Green Shirts lost the one-off T20I against England by seven wickets on May 5. The first ODI was washed out by rain on May 8. The series will be followed by the World Cup 2019 from May 30. Pakistan will face their first challenge against West Indies on May 31.