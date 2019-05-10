Suarez to miss final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Luis Suarez will be out for four to six weeks after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, Barcelona announced on Friday. Suarez will miss the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on May 25 and also faces a fight to be fit for the Copa America in Brazil next month. Uruguay’s first game is against Ecuador on June 16, just over five weeks after Suarez had the operation on Thursday.
