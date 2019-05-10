Trump says top 2020 rivals are ‘SleepyCreepy’ Biden, Sanders

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump branded his chief Democratic rival “SleepyCreepy” Joe Biden on Friday, framing the 2020 nominations race as a battle between the former vice president and “Crazy Bernie” Sanders. The Republican president took to his favorite public platform, Twitter, to announce the stinging new epithet for Biden, who enjoys a strong lead in Democratic polls, and reprise his favorite sobriquet for Sanders, the liberal US senator who for months has been number two in the running. “Looks to me like it’s going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie,” Trump tweeted. “Everyone else is fading fast!” he added, referring to the crowded field of 21 candidates, including seven US senators, four current and former congressmen and two governors.