close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 11, 2019

Anti-knife protesters target YouTube

World

 
May 11, 2019

LONDON: Anti-knife crime protesters smeared themselves with fake blood outside YouTube's London offices in protest at the Google company's alleged promotion of graphic content. Britain has very tough gun laws and shootings across the country are relatively rare. But knife crime has been a problem for much of the past decade -- particularly in poorer neighbourhoods of big cities such as London where gang violence remains a concern. Activists have appealed to social media platforms, expressing concern at the amount of crime-related content. YouTube "is a contributing factor," Elaine Donnellon, lead organiser for the Operation Shutdown campaign group, told AFP at a rally with around 20 other women. "They have blood on their hands." Official statistics show 285 people were stabbed to death across England and Wales between April 2017 and March 2018.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World