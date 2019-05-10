close
Sat May 11, 2019
AFP
May 11, 2019

Debate rages in Egypt as Christian women told to cover up

World

CAIRO: A Coptic priest's comments about women's clothing being too revealing in churches has sparked a heated debate this week among Egyptian Christians, the largest religious minority in the Middle East. Father Daoud Lamei, a well-known parish priest in an upmarket Cairo suburb with a sizeable social media following, lambasted Christian women for attire that he deemed immodest. "Why are girls and women even coming to church if they're wearing revealing and inappropriate clothes?" he said in a widely-shared video. "She who does, will be judged," he added. "I personally think any man, who agrees to his wife leaving her home in that way, will be judged before God." Lamei made the comments in an April 30 sermon marking Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated by Egypt's Coptic Christian community.

