China charges ex-Interpol chief with bribes

BEIJING: China has charged former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei with accepting bribes and abusing his position, prosecutors announced Friday.

In a remarkable fall from grace, Meng -- who had served as vice minister of public security -- vanished last September during a visit to China from France, where Interpol is based, and was later accused of accepting bribes. Meng had abused his positions as Marine Police chief and vice minister to illegally obtain "extremely large" amounts of property, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a statement. Following an investigation by prosecutors in the eastern city of Tianjin, charges were brought against him in a court in the same city. "According to the law, he should bear criminal responsibility for accepting bribes," the statement said.