Sat May 11, 2019
AFP
May 11, 2019

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire

World

AFP
May 11, 2019

GAZA CITY: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in new clashes on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled enclave said.

Abdullah Abd al-Aal, 24, was shot in the stomach on the border east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, a ministry spokesman said, in the first protests there since a deadly flare-up last weekend.

