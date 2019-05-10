Palestinian killed by Israeli fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GAZA CITY: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in new clashes on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled enclave said.
Abdullah Abd al-Aal, 24, was shot in the stomach on the border east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, a ministry spokesman said, in the first protests there since a deadly flare-up last weekend.
GAZA CITY: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in new clashes on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled enclave said.
Abdullah Abd al-Aal, 24, was shot in the stomach on the border east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, a ministry spokesman said, in the first protests there since a deadly flare-up last weekend.