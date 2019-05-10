Minister promises clean Delhi air in three years

NEW DELHI: A top Indian minister has made an ambitious promise that the government will clean New Delhi's toxic air in the next three years. The World Health Organization ranks New Delhi as the world's most polluted capital, with the 20 million residents breathing air way above danger limits for most of the year. Transport and water resources minister Nitin Gadkari, plunged into a tense election campaign, vowed the megacity will be pollution free in three years because of measures the government has taken. "Our government has done 100pc corruption-free, transparent, time-bound, result-oriented and quality work and that is why Delhi will be free of air and water pollution in the next three years," Gadkari told an election-campaign press conference.