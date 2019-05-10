70 migrants drown off Tunisia

TUNIS: As many as 70 migrants have drowned after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, according to a UN migration official and Tunisia’s state news agency.

At least 16 other people have been rescued. An official with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Tunisia said the smuggling boat was coming from Libya when it sent a distress signal in international waters off the Tunisian coastal city of Sfax.

The official said between 60 and 70 people drowned. State news agency TAP said 70 people drowned as the boat sank and that fishing boats rescued 16 people. The IOM official said the migrants are now being questioned and cared for by Tunisian authorities. She said the migrants included people from Bangladesh and Morocco, among other nationalities.