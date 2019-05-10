MP Lloyd, Zakria for enhancing Pak-UK ties

LONDON: Veteran Labour Party MP Tony Lloyd, Shadow Secretary for Northern Ireland, accompanied by prominent figures of Pakistani diaspora, called on Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and called for enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission on Friday, during the discussion both the sides noted that given the strong political goodwill and profound historical linkages, the enormous prospects for bilateral economic cooperation that existed in a variety of sectors needed to be exploited to its full potential. Both sides appreciated the pivotal role being played by the Pakistani community in the development of UK’s different segments of society and their contributions to the British economy and strengthening of relations between the two countries.

The High Commissioner briefed the UK shadow secretary on the current developments in Pakistan and the prospects for investment and business opportunities for the United Kingdom to avail.

Zakaria said the global economic gravity was shifting towards the Asian continent where Pakistan enjoyed a unique geo-strategic position to act as a natural regional economic hub and energy corridor. He identified specific areas for investment and business opportunities, saying education sector also held great promise for cooperation.

He also briefed the delegation on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and economic benefits associated with it. Regional security also came under discussion during the meeting.

The High Commissioner briefed the British delegation on the grave human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, they dwelt on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ report of June 2018, International People’s Tribunal on Human Rights and Justice in Kashmir’s (IPTK) report on discovery of unnamed and unmarked mass graves as well as reports of fact-finding missions of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and All Parties Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir and other documented accounts.

It may be mentioned here that Lloyd had recently visited Pakistan and remained supportive of promoting relations between Pakistan and the UK.