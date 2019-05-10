Youth killed, several protesters injured in IHK

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed a youth in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir, while several people were injured when Indian troops and police used brute force on a peaceful protest in Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Friday, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

The youth, identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Sofi, was killed during a cordon and search operation in Amishpora area of Shopian district following which a complete shutdown was observed in Sopore town.

According to the KMS, massive clashes broke out between protesting youths and Indian forces’ personnel after Friday congregational prayers outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta.

Witnesses said the forces fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring several of them. They added six youths were hit by pellets. The clashes were going on till last reports came in. Separately, Indian forces arrested three brothers during a raid in the wee hours of Friday in a village in Budgam district. Official sources told the media Indian police and troops raided two houses in Cherawani near Charar-e-Sharif in Budgam and arrested three brothers — Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Irfan Ahmed Dar and Touseef Ahmed Dar.