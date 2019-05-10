Four Lahore blast suspects arrested; death toll hits 12

Ag APP

LAHORE: Security forces picked up four suspects during a late Thursday night raid on Lahore’s Garhi Shahu area soon after agencies investigating the Data Darbar bombing traced the alleged suicide bomber in the locality.

Agencies investigating the bombing said they had identified the motorcycle rickshaw used to transport the suspected bomber to the shrine. The suspect took the rickshaw from near the railway station. Video footage obtained by the agencies reportedly showed the rickshaw driver approaching the bomber as the latter approached from Garhi Shahu.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said they had shifted their focus to three major terrorist networks of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Punjab to uncover handlers and facilitators of the attack.

Talking about the ongoing investigation into the suicide blast, a senior police officer said two high profile teams had been assigned the task to go after three offshoots of the TTP and their facilitators.

He said the major focus was on Hizbul Ahrar which had claimed responsibility for sending the teenage suicide bomber to Data Darbar. He said the LEAs were using available resources to track down handlers who dropped the boy (suicide bomber) at the shrine.

The official further said the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had examined the records of three terror groups, including the Ghazi Force and Jamaatul Ahrar. He added Hizbul Ahrar which claimed responsibility for the attack was a splinter group of Jamaatul Ahrar headed by Muqarram Shah from Afghanistan.

“The CTD, which is leading the entire investigation process, is also following other leads like the possibility of the involvement of Daesh as well,” he said, adding the probe was being conducted along the lines of the 2017 Mall Road blast investigation in which the LEAs had successfully arrested the facilitator who dropped the suicide bomber near the target site a few minutes before the blast.

Meanwhile, Data Darbar blast death toll rose to 12, as one more injured person died at Mayo Hospital. Police said the victim, identified as 19-year-old Mudassar.