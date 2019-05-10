PM urges nation to stay strong in face of inflation

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged on Friday people were faced with high inflation, but he said the nation would have to go through tough times as the government was struggling to reform the whole system to reduce foreign debts by increasing its revenue.

“Once the system is rectified, you will realise how blessed your country is. Be assured, tough days will be over,” the Prime Minister said while speaking at a ceremony for the re-launch of a Mother and Child Hospital here.

He said nations experienced ups and downs in their journeys, and Pakistan would sail through difficult time and would emerge as a great nation.

Referring to the launch of poverty alleviation program, health insurance facility for the poor, shelter homes, housing for low-income group and business loans for the youth, the Prime Minister said the government was inculcating a new thinking in society.

He said no doubt the people were faced with high inflation including increase in gas and power tariffs, but that all happened after the national institutions were left under debt burden.

Khan said the government inherited debt worth Rs 30,000 billion on the country, Rs 1,300 billion debt on power sector and Rs 150 billion on gas sector.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday development of less development and backward areas was top priority of the government.

The process of economic development could not complete until the backward areas were not brought at par with rest of developed parts of the country, he said while chairing a meeting about Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2019-20.

Prime Minister Khan was given a briefing about the new projects being initiated in next financial year under the PSDP and completion of ongoing PSDP projects.

The meeting was told promotion of in-knowledge economy, agriculture, energy sector and less developed areas of the country, specifically Balochistan, South Punjab and merged tribal areas were top most priority of the government.

He directed work be started on a comprehensive plan for Karachi in consultation with the provincial and federal governments.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for introducing innovation and modern technology in agriculture sector.