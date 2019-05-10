Man asks company to review decision on tender

PESHAWAR: A resident of Mardan, Wadood Shah, has asked the Ecopack Company to review its decision and award the tender to him.

Speaking at a news conference here on Friday, he said that he had applied for the tender of plastic moulding of the company.

He said he had also deposited Rs500,000 as security on the directives of the company’s administration. However, he alleged the company gave the contract to a group, which had not even applied for the tender. The resident urged the management to review the decision or else he would move the court of law to get his right.