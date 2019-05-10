close
Sat May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019

Bureaucrats aware of challenges facing country

Peshawar

 
May 11, 2019

National Institute of Management Director General Farah Hamid said that officers completing Mid-Career Management Course were experienced and were of awareness of challenges being faced by the country.

She said the officers should be imparted training for their capacity building to meet the challenges. The official expressed these views while addressing the 24-officer group on completion of their 27th Mid-Career Management Course, said a press release on Friday.

