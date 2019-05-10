Bureaucrats aware of challenges facing country

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
National Institute of Management Director General Farah Hamid said that officers completing Mid-Career Management Course were experienced and were of awareness of challenges being faced by the country.
She said the officers should be imparted training for their capacity building to meet the challenges. The official expressed these views while addressing the 24-officer group on completion of their 27th Mid-Career Management Course, said a press release on Friday.
National Institute of Management Director General Farah Hamid said that officers completing Mid-Career Management Course were experienced and were of awareness of challenges being faced by the country.
She said the officers should be imparted training for their capacity building to meet the challenges. The official expressed these views while addressing the 24-officer group on completion of their 27th Mid-Career Management Course, said a press release on Friday.