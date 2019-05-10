KP govt to hire workers to keep tourist resorts clean: Minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan said on Friday that workers would be hired on a temporary basis during upcoming tourism season for the cleanliness of tourist resorts and dumping garbage on a daily basis.

He was presiding over a meeting along with Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai here.

It was decided that strict monitoring would be ensured in Galiyat to curb dumping of garbage in open and violators would be dealt with strictly.

It was also decided that a comprehensive traffic plan would be chalked out to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the season and in order to keep the tourists updated about traffic situation traffic guidance program would be broadcast on local FM radios. The minister said that use of plastic bags would be banned in Galiyat and bio-degradable bags would be made available in the local markets. The staff of Rescue-1122 and Health Department would be deployed round-the-clock for the facilitation of tourists. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai directed the Municipal Department to ensure cleanliness during the tourist season and provide the best natural environment to the visiting people. He warned no lethargy would be tolerated in this regard.