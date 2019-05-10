Second shift in govt schools begins

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash on Friday inaugurated second shift classes in government schools.

A function was held at the Government Huzaifa Aftab Shaheed Higher Secondary School, Hayatabad. Initially, 200 students from grade 6th to 9th were given admission in the second shift.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaullah Bangash said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making efforts to enrol out of school children.

He said the second shift would be extended to the entire province, adding that it would help bring the poor children to school. He said recruitment of teachers for the second shift would be also made on merit.

Ziaullah Bangash lauded the efforts of the staff of Government Huzaifa Aftab Shaheed Higher Secondary School for achieving best results in annual examinations.

Describing the importance of second shift, he said the move would bring at least 2.6 million out of school children to schools.

He said starting the second shift would help address the shortage of schools as the construction of new ones needed time and resources.

The advisor said the government was supporting the private schools and these should avoid charging a high tuition fee.

In every district, he said, two schools each for girls and boys would be given the status of model schools on basis of performance, adding these schools would have own boards and the principals would be fully authorized. The advisor also approved renovation of examination hall of Government Huzaifa Aftab Shaheed Higher Secondary School and said that it would soon get the status of model school on the basis of its performance.