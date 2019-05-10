Pesco recovers 2.80m from defaulters

PESHAWAR: The task forces of Mardan and Bannu circles recovered Rs1.86 million from defaulters and removed 65 hooks from electricity lines.

On directives issued by Pesco chief executive, the task forces have accelerated its actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues throughout the province. In this connection, the task forces of the Mardan-1 Division recovered Rs1720000/- from defaulters while 9 tampered meters were replaced and 54 direct hooks removed. The team also removed 9 meters due to nonpayment of dues. Task Forces of the Mardan-2 Division recovered Rs1.86 Million from defaulters and removed 11 direct hooks. Task forces of the Bannu Division removed 31 direct hooks while names of 15 persons were sent to the concerned police stations for lodging FIRs against them. Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, Pesco said and warned once again the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.