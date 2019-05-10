Khassadars warn police, Levies not to perform duties at their pickets

PESHAWAR: A crisis has arisen in South Waziristan as over 1,400 Khassadar force personnel who have been protesting against non-payment of salaries for ten months have warned the police and Levies not to perform duty at the pickets vacated by them as a mark of protest.

The Khassadars also announced to boycott the coming elections in the newly- merged districts for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly if their salaries were not paid.

The situation in some other newly-merged districts is also worsening where Khassadars, now part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, have not been paid salaries.

It was learnt that leaflets have been distributed in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan, warning the police and Levies personnel not to perform duty at the posts that were vacated by the protesting personnel of the Khassadar force.

The Khassadars said they postponed their protest against non-payment of salaries for the last 10 months only in respect of the holy month of Ramazan till mid-June.

They said that they had taken up the issue of their salaries in the tribal jirgas at the federal and provincial levels, but to no avail.

All the posts and pickets were vacated as the Khassadars refused to perform duty until they were paid salaries. The local administration and the police have been facing issues in maintaining law and order due to the protest by the Khassadars, hitherto an irregular force of local tribesmen.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Naeem Khan told The News that the issue would be resolved soon as the funds for payment of salaries would be available by Tuesday.

The Khassadars had first staged protests to demand their induction in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police when the process of merger of the erstwhile Fata with KP was being finalised.

The protests continued for days and ended when senior government functionaries and police officers assured them that they would not lose their jobs post-merger.

To oblige the Khassadars, some of the senior officials were given shoulder promotions as deputy superintendents of police, inspectors and sub-inspectors. It caused controversy and triggered a debate in the force. Many junior ranking police officials are criticising the posting of what they called “ill-trained officials” on key positions as they feared it may create numerous issues in the coming months.