close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Alpine Club joins hands with Clean Green Movement

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Islamabad : Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) National Mountaineering & Sport Climbing Federation has joined hands with Ministry of Climate Change for Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM) in mountain regions of Pakistan through Eco Volunteer Programme.

The Letter of Understanding was signed by Hassan Nasir Jamy, Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change and Abu Zafar Sadiq, President, ACP here at the Ministry of Climate Change.

According to understanding signed, the ACP shall create awareness about CGPM, initiate various activities in mountain regions of Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad