Alpine Club joins hands with Clean Green Movement

Islamabad : Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) National Mountaineering & Sport Climbing Federation has joined hands with Ministry of Climate Change for Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM) in mountain regions of Pakistan through Eco Volunteer Programme.

The Letter of Understanding was signed by Hassan Nasir Jamy, Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change and Abu Zafar Sadiq, President, ACP here at the Ministry of Climate Change.

According to understanding signed, the ACP shall create awareness about CGPM, initiate various activities in mountain regions of Pakistan.