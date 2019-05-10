Posts okayed for Sihala & Bhara Kahu colleges

Islamabad : After a long delay, the finance division has approved a proposal for the creation of posts of both teaching and non-teaching staff for the Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sihala, and Islamabad Model College for Girls, Bhara Kahu. The development comes in a meeting of the 'creation of posts/vehicle purchase committee' at the Q Block of the Pak Secretariat here on Friday.

Of the 13 agenda items, the creation of posts topped the list in the meeting chaired by the additional secretary of the finance division.

The two colleges are functioning without the sanctioning of proper budget and regular staff. They have 'borrowed' few teachers from others, teachers told 'The News'.

They said the shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff was adversely affecting day-to-day academic activities at the colleges.

The teachers said the Islamabad Model College for Boys, Sihala, had been functioning without a budget and regular staff since 2009, while the IMCG Bhara Kahu had no budgetary allocations and regular employees since 2016. Professor Tahir Mahmood of the Federal Government College Teachers Association welcomed the development. He said a severe shortage of teachers had made quality education a far cry in IMCG Bhara Kahu and IMCB Sihala.

Professor Tahir said the teachers of those colleges were overburdened and overstretched and therefore, they struggled to concentrate on all students of their classes. "Now after the creation of posts, they (teachers) will heave a sigh of relief,” he said.