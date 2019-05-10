Restrictions on wheat buying condemned

LAHORE: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has strongly condemned what they called restrictions imposed by provincial Food Department on wheat buying. Members of the association will be left with no option but to take extreme steps against the policy of the provincial government regarding wheat procurement, said an office bearer here on Friday. PFMA group leader Asim Raza Ahmad alleged that teams of the food department were busy impounding vehicles of flour mills while feed mills were given a free hand, which was a clear discrimination on part of authorities concerned.

The PMFA leaders warned the government of impending flour crisis in the province. They were of the view the flour price would certainly increase as continuous rise in grain rates were being witnessed throughout the province for past several days.

sugar price: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Punjab has criticized the government for, what they said, negative steps being taken by it to ensure an unrealistic price of sugar in the market.

In a statement on Friday, PSMA Punjab Zone Chairman Nauman Ahmad Khan claimed government’s interventions in the way of supplies to the local and export market may hinder the availability of sugar in local markets. He claimed that some of the shopkeepers prefer not to sell sugar to avoid action of the administration. He alleged that the administration in some districts was also forcibly stopping supplies to local and export market. He appealed to the Punjab government to avoid the unjustifiable steps as neither the price of the commodity was increasing in the local market nor was any issue of its availability.