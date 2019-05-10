Patients suffer as YDA strike enters ninth day

LAHORE Patients across several government run hospitals in Punjab have continued to suffer owing to the Young Doctors’ Association’s (YDA) protest which has entered the ninth consecutive day on Friday.

The doctors are protesting against the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act in Outpatient Departments (OPD) across the province. They have affirmed their strike would not end until the Punjab government withdrew the bill from the standing committee.

The YDA in a statement has said that the MTI Act is a black law and will create uncertainty among the working doctors. The protesting doctors also said it was a step towards privatisation of the government health facilities and we reject this black law.