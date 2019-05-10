Dangerous trade

There is one kind of trade we definitely do not want to promote with China – or any other country. Trafficking in humans, especially vulnerable groups such as women and children, is already a massive problem in Pakistan, with Karachi, according to the Global Slavery Index compiled by an Australian anti-slavery group, listed as home to the third largest population of trafficked individuals in the world. These include a significant number of women, including those brought in from Bangladesh, East Asia and Central Asia. But as the US State Department Report on Trafficking in Persons states for 2018, as for previous years, Pakistan remains a point of source, destination and transit for trafficked persons, including women. A new dimension has been added to this already lucrative and immensely dangerous business by the arrest of Chinese and Pakistani nationals, remanded by a judicial magistrate in Lahore to FIA custody after being found engaged in trafficking Pakistani girls to China after 'marrying' them. It is being alleged in some cases that the girls were also used for organ trade, slavery and bonded labour, apart from prostitution, once in China.

The Chinese men reportedly married the girls on promises of a better life in China. A Chinese female is believed to be the ringleader of the group. More details of the racket have come to light with the return of a young woman who had married a Chinese national. Her return was made possible after her father complained to the FIA that she had been married on false pretexts, taken to China and forced into prostitution by her 'husband'. The woman, who had contacted her family from China, was brought back with the assistance of the Pakistan embassy.

But of course the threat doesn’t come from the Chinese alone. Pakistan, according to national and international monitors, is home to scores of gangs of human smugglers and traffickers. It has been noted that the trafficking of women within the country for prostitution as well as to the Middle East for the same purpose is also on the increase. In many cases, these women are lured away with the promise of jobs in the beauty business or other professions. Once caught up in the sex trade, they are unable to return to their homes, thus becoming slaves to their captors. Pakistan is listed as a country which according to the US State Department has initiated some measures to crack down on trafficking. But clearly not enough is being done. The influential individuals thought to be behind some of the biggest gangs of traffickers remain free and successful prosecution is extremely limited. The desperation and poverty of people means more and more women fall into the traps laid by traffickers. A more determined effort needs to be made to keep them safe and to issue warnings about the many rackets that are run for the purpose of trafficking.