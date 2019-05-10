Illegal construction

Orders of the Supreme Court two-judge bench of January 2019, to restore the city of Karachi to how it was 40 years ago and demolish all illegal construction and encroachments including wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas in the residential areas of cantonment, have yet to be implemented in full. Due to certain administrative and legal limitations of the Karachi City Administration, now the Sindh provincial government has been tasked with the demolition of all such illegal constructions within 15 days to resume plying of the Circular Railway in the city.

How I wish the SC had also ordered to take severe action against all those (even posthumously) who were then at the helm of the relevant concerned departments for ignoring or looking the other way and letting it happen under their very noses.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi