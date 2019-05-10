Pension delays

I am an 80-plus pensioner in Karachi and have yet not received my pension due on the 1st of this month. Just imagine the misery of old pensioners in the month of Ramazan. Minister of Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry Is humbly requested to order the ministry to disperse pensions immediately.

The salaries of current PCSIR employees have already been dispersed on due date. The minister is no doubt very busy these days but he will definitely have the blessings of thousands of pensioners all over Pakistan if he evolves a system such that pensions don’t ever get held up.

M Khizir Farooqi

Karachi