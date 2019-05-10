Who are the policymakers?

The tragedy with Pakistan has been that whichever political party controls the reins of power, whether in the capital or in any of the four provinces, it immediately assumes the status of being the one-and-only real well wisher of the common people. In the course of its rule, it claims credit for framing all the policies for the social, political, economic, and cultural uplift of the common people. But, my question is: has any of our governments got itself involved with the common people in the process of preparation of these policies? How do they know the actual problems of the common people? Isn’t it a mockery of democracy that the policies are said to be framed and announced in the name of the common people but they are kicked out of the whole process by policy wonks that are least aware of their actual sufferings? In other words, these policies are framed by those least aware of the actual sufferings of the common people of this country since they themselves have never been through the same trauma. The participation and recommendations of common people of Pakistan are equally important while preparing and giving a final shape to a policy. Their views and thoughts are to be given importance. Only then can such a policy have the people's acceptance.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi