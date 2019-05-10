Alamgir Gymkhana record big win in KG Cricket Tournament

KARACHI: Off-spinner Mahmood Ali, with a five-wicket haul, bowled Alamgir Gymkhana to a 44-run victory over Karachi Gymkhana in their Group C encounter of the Karachi Gymkhana Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament here at the KG Cricket Ground on Friday.

With nagging line and length, Mahmood, adjudged Man of the Match, returned the exceptional figures of five for 17 off 3.2 overs to send the hosts crashing to 123 all out in 17.2 overs.

Karachi Gymkhana were set a target of 168 in 20 overs and they seemed to be in a commanding position through the knocks of opener Muhammad Akhlaq (45 off 27 balls) and No 4 Shahzer Muhammad (22 off 24 balls).

Leg-spinner Nabeel Hashmi got the prized scalp of Akhlaq after which the off-spin of Mahmood proved almost unplayable. Left-arm spinner Hasan Khan also chipped in with a couple of wickets. Only Usman Khalid (24 off 16 balls) offered some resistance.

Asked to bat first, Alamgir Gymkhana managed 167 for eight in the allotted 20 overs with Muhammad Hasan (44 off 30 balls) and Ahsan Ali (42 off 27 balls) being their leading scorers. Nabeel Hashmi’s unbeaten 28 off 15 balls also helped in boosting the total. Left-arm spinner Haider Ali (3-17) was the pick of the KG bowlers. Usman Khan (2-32), also a left-arm spinner, and off-spinner Farhan Arif (2-35) bowled well too.