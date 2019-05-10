Santex Group stun NBP in Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup

KARACHI: Santex Group were off to a solid start when they defeated National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by four wickets in their opener of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup 2019 which commenced here at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Ground on Thursday night.

Santex Group achieved the 166-run target off the second last ball after losing six wickets. Opener Ammad Alam (56) emerged as the star performer. He hit three sixes and five fours in his 41-ball superb knock. He and Nabeel Khalid (36) provided a 92-run opening stand to Santex Group that made the chase easy for them.

Nabeel smacked two sixes and three fours in his 21-ball knock. Pakistan’s discard Hussain Talat chipped in with a 25-ball 36, hammering one six and three fours. All-rounder Kamran Ghulam picked 3-24 in four overs.

Earlier, invited to bat, NBP’s top order fell in a clatter and at one stage were gasping at 81-6. But Kamran Ghulam played a fantastic knock, hitting 26-ball 46 not out to help his side reach a fighting total.

Dir Upper-born Kamran, who hammered two sixes and three fours, put on 71 for the seventh wicket with Ali Imran, who chipped in with a 25-ball 32, which contained two sixes and one four. Waseem Ali got 2-24.

In the other showdown, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) overwhelmed Saima Group by seven wickets. Kashif Ali and Usman Ahmed claimed three wickets each to enable PAF to fold Saima Group for only 89. Sheharyar Ghani (25) and Fazal-e-Subhan (22) offered some resistance with the willow. Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq fell for only two.

PAF achieved the target in the tenth over after losing three wickets. Opener Osama Baloch scored 14-ball 39, hammering five sixes and one four. Zeeshan Malik (17) and Shahid Khan (16*) were the other main contributors. Earlier, the 16-team event was formally opened by chairman Arif Habib Group, Arif Habib, and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani.