Pakistani youngsters are immensely talented, say Italian coaches

KARACHI: Italian professional coaches Mirko and Federica conducted a one-day training camp for school-going children here at Karachi’s DHA Rahat Stadium in which more than a hundred children participated.

The camp was organised by Leisure Leagues under the auspices of World Group and Trunkwala Family. World Group’s initiative Leisure Leagues has been promoting small-sided football in the country for over two years and was behind sending Pakistan team to Socca World Cup last year.

The participants, boys and girls aged 10 to 18, hailing from 10 schools, participated in the camp where they received physical training as well as basic football coaching. The Italian coaches on the occasion said that Pakistani youngsters possessed immense natural talent and all they needed was proper physical fitness that would come with training and good coaching.

The coaches said that if Pakistani children received the same training and coaching that those in renowned football-playing nations did then Pakistan players could make their presence felt in the international football arena. They praised also World Group and Trunkwala Family for the Leisure Leagues initiative that has reached all urban areas of the country.