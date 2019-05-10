Pakistan look to tame England in second ODI

SOUTHAMPTON, England: After their opening One-day International (ODI) was abandoned on Wednesday, Pakistan will be looking to take lead in the five-match series when they face Eoin Morgan’s in-form England in the second game at Rose Bowl on Saturday (today).

In the first match, Morgan asked Pakistan to bat first and it turned out to be the right decision as the hosts made early in-roads before rain decided to intervene. Jofra Archer’s short yet effective spell rattled Pakistan’s batting as he picked up the wicket of opener Fakhar Zaman for figures of 1-6 in four overs.

Pakistan lost Fakhar and Babar Azam cheaply, accumulating just 80 in 19 overs. Although Imam-ul-Haq managed to score some handy runs, they will need more than just a competitive total to challenge the strong English batting line-up in the series.

Mohammad Amir’s position continues to be a source of interest as the 27-year-old awaits a chance to prove himself. With the first ODI washed out, he has four more games to impress the selectors and make his way into the ICC World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik has returned to join up with the Pakistan squad after a 10-day break for personal reasons. He could step straight into the starting XI, possibly at the expense of batsman Asif Ali.

For England, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy are available again, after rib and back injuries respectively, and they are set to come straight back in for Joe Denly and James Vince. The weather is expected to be sunny and does not look as bleak as it was in the first ODI.

Today’s match

Pakistan vs England 03:00 pm (PST)