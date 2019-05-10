close
May 11, 2019
A
May 11, 2019

Friday sermon highlights spirit of Ramazan

National

May 11, 2019

Islamabad: President, International Islamic University (IIU), Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh delivered the Friday sermon and led Friday prayer at Faisal Masjid, Islamabad on Friday.

In the sermon, Dr. Al-Draiweesh highlighted the importance of sanctity of the Ramazan, said a news release. He said this month is blessing and a gift for Muslims to get back to the track, which has been identified by the Almighty. He stressed to observe fast with full spirit while saying that it teaches about tolerance in the life. Dr. Al-Draiweesh called for unity of Muslims and urged that education must be top priority to deal with the challenges of hour. He said that Islam is the religion of peace and moderation and Muslims must disseminate true message of Islam. Friday prayer was attended by a large number of people of the twin cities.

