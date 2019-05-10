Death toll 12 as one more blast victim dies

close
Sat May 11, 2019
LAHORE: The death toll from Wednesday’s suicide blast outside the Data Darbar rose to 12, as another citizen succumbed to his wounds in hospital on Friday. The martyred citizen identified as Mudassar, 19, a resident of Lohari Gate area. Mudassar breathed his last due to injuries sustained in the blast three days back. He was being treated at Mayo Hospital. Police handed over the body to the heirs after autopsy.

