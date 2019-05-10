85,000 deserving families to get health card in capital

Islamabad: The government has planned to ensure access of 85,000 deserving families to quality indoor healthcare services under ‘Sehat’ card scheme in the federal capital for medical treatment of various diseases from the standard hospitals.

According to an official of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, presently there was burden on the government hospitals in the federal capital, which would be reduced with full launch of this scheme.

He said that the National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA) would be responsible for real time monitoring as the entry would be mentioned when the card would be used. He said that an estimated amount of Rs720,000 would be used by a card holder family as insurance for treatment of various diseases.

He said that under this programme an amount of Rs1,000 would be given as transport charges for patients and medicines for up to five days while Rs10,000 amount would also be given for funeral in case of death of patient.

He said that wide range of free medical and surgical indoor services are included in this scheme including heart surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, dialysis, maternity, transplant and other medical and surgical services from the public and private empaneled hospitals of their choice across the country.