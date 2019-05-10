PFA surveys Ramazan bazaars 1,705kg rotten fruit, vegetables discarded

LAHORE: Following the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Food Authority is taking all necessary steps to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free safe food during Ramazan across the province.

In this connection, food safety teams visited 8,302 small and big stalls at Ramazan Bazaars in the last three days. The teams discarded 1,705kg unwholesome food, including 900kg spoiled fruits and 805kg rotten vegetables as well as served warning notices on 1,460 stallholders over minor violations of the PFA Act.

This was informed by PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman. He said that teams not only discarded the impure food items but also collected the samples of 17 essential commodities for laboratory tests.

He said that PFA was checking Ramazan Bazaars on a regular basis which established in Punjab for the public. He said that food authority in collaboration with administration concerned working with full efforts to ensure the supply and availability of top quality food in Ramazan Bazaars.

PFA is checking the open markets round-the-clock besides Ramazan Bazaars. He added that people can inform PFA about adulteration mafia and food-related issues on its Facebook Page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.