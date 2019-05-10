close
Sat May 11, 2019
Forced prostitution or sale of human organs: China says no truth in media reports about Pak women

SA
Shakeel Anjum
May 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: While the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) laid its hands on another five persons, three Pakistani women and two Chinese men, who were set to fly out from the Islamabad International Airport on Friday, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, in a statement, supported the Pakistan government’saction against those found involved in any kind of illegal activities in the backdrop of the ‘wedding scandal’.

