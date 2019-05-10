Rihanna to launch luxury fashion brand

PARIS: Pop idol Rihanna said on Friday that she will team up with LVMH to launch her own luxury fashion brand in spring, becoming the first black women to head up a house for the French giant.

The new luxury house will be called Fenty after Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the full name of the Barbados-born superstar, who already has her own highly successful Fenty sportswear and Savage lingerie labels.

The world’s biggest fashion conglomerate LVMH, which is owned by the industry titan Bernard Arnault, said the brand will be based in Paris and make ready-to-wear clothes, shoes and accessories.

"Mr Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits," Rihanna said. "I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together." Rumours have been rife for months that LVMH, which owns such iconic brands as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Givenchy, was assembling a group of top designers for the project.