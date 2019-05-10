UK economy expands

London: Britain´s economy grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter, boosted by companies stockpiling ahead of Brexit, official data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product expansion outpaced the 0.2 percent seen in the final three months of 2018, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The ONS added that UK manufacturing jumped 2.2 percent in the first quarter with recent surveys showing Brexit-facing companies building inventories, said to include key car parts and medicines.