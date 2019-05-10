Zong surpasses 11,000 4G cell sites

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G, proven to be the market leader in providing excellent cellular and mobile connectivity services and solutions to its customers, has become the first and only company to reach more than 11,000 4G cell sites, a statement said on Friday.

Enabling the country’s largest 4G customers to enjoy seamless data services in all major urban hubs, as well as rural settings of the country, the provision of these services is a sizeable factor in developing the 4G ecosystem in Pakistan and Zong 4G has taken on the tantamount responsibility of primarily creating and then further establishing the 4G infrastructure, it added.

Zong 4G has its sights set on developing a sustainable 4G environment via consistent data revolution. The 4G rollout by Zong 4G is as aggressive as ever, verifying that it has remained at the forefront of digitizing Pakistan, through and through.