ICI’s new facility starts operation

KARACHI: ICI Pakistan Limited on Friday announced the successful commissioning and launch of commercial operations of its new, state-of-the-art Masterbatches manufacturing facility in Karachi.

A statement said in July 2017, the Board of Directors of ICI Pakistan Limited had approved a proposal to establish a facility to manufacture Masterbatches, a colourant and additive that enhances the properties of plastics.

The chemical company said over the last few years, the market for Masterbatches had shown solid growth in Pakistan and this trend is expected to continue in the future as well.

With latest European technology and a well-equipped research and development laboratory, ICI Pakistan Limited is well positioned to continuously innovate and develop high quality, specialised solutions for customers. The modern production facility will be backed by well-trained and qualified technical staff for ongoing customer support.