‘IMF package to prove catastrophic’

KARACHI: Businessmen Panel Secretary General (Federal) Ahmad Jawad has said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) package would starve the country’s economy, and additional Rs700 billion taxes and revised tariffs of electricity and gas from July 1 would be a tsunami for public and industry at large.

“The bailout size of about $9 billion from IMF will be the highest loan by any Pakistani government in its history from the fund,” he said on Friday.

He admitted that there was nothing wrong with seeking loans from international agencies, provided they were productively invested and masses see a positive change. “Unfortunately, the loans are being sought to actually repay the previous loans and for off-setting the negative fallout of the current account deficit,” he added.

Fulfilling IMF obligations would also require deep expenditure cuts without which the burden would fall on revenue mobilisation, which entails substantial hike in taxes in the short-term. “There is no escaping this reality now; the biggest priority worth holding on to would be to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of this adjustment,” Jawad said.

Jawad said Egypt was the latest example for our policy makers. The country recently completed an IMF package according to their terms and conditions, but still the Egyptian government faced structural issues in their system and their economy was yet to take off. The PTI government managed around $10 billion deposits from China, UAE and Saudi Arabia in their first nine months and it was a handsome amount to continue with instead of going to the IMF again. “This will be the 13th time we will be going to the IMF to ask for a bail-out, and overall it will be the 22nd loan we will take from the IMF,” Jawad added.