Stocks extend retreat on economic fears; volumes hit 7-year-low

Stocks on Friday remained in retreat with volumes hitting multiple-year-lows on concerns over International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) highly likely economy-suppressing instructions and a resultant tax-heavy budget, seen weighing companies’ earnings down, dealers said.

Mohammad Sohail, analyst at Topline Securities, said, “Today (Friday) volume hit a 7-year low at Pakistan Stock Exchange”.

Topline Securities in its market review said the market closed its sixth consecutive week on negative note, losing 1,406 points or 3.9 percent week-on-week, highest percentage loss in 23 weeks.

“Continuous fall in index level is due to selling by mutual funds to the tune of $10 million in first four sessions of the week, and concerns on additional tax measures by revenue authorities on dictation of IMF,” the brokerage said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.49 percent or 171.11 points to close at 34,716.53 points level, whereas KSE-30 followed suit with a low of 0.65 percent or 106.86 points to end at 16,386.66 points level. Of 288 active scrips, 77 moved up, 189 retreated, and 22 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 39.286 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 78.099 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said continuous selling from financial institutions and mutual funds had been creating craters in the market; however, a halt in selling might change the perception.

Moreover, Ahmad said the IMF might demand a further reduction in the fiscal deficit, which would force the government to cut expenditure, freeze public sector development fund and tap other avenues to generate tax collection.

“A continuous flow of IMF-related news like demand for further devaluation, raise in benchmark interest, removal of subsidies, and imposition of taxes to bridge fiscal deficit has created uncertainty amongst players and until the total amount of package and terms are not revealed the market will remain under pressure,” Ahmad said. Madiha Javed head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the market index remained negative throughout the session as investors took a wait-and-see approach before the MSCI review on Monday May 14, 2019 and staff level agreement with IMF expected to be signed today (Friday).

The market opened on a negative note and remained stuck to that column till the end of the session. The main worries that are haunting investors are the conditions that IMF is likely to attach with the bailout program.

The IMF reportedly has asked the government to abolish tax exemptions worth Rs700 billion, which would lead to electricity and gas tariff hikes.

The international lending agency has also asked for the eliminate Rs340 billion subsidies on energy sector, which might be effective from next fiscal year.

The highest gainers were Nestle Pakistan up Rs357.50 to close at Rs7570.00/share, and Island Textile, up Rs99.60 to finish at Rs2091.60/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs109.81 to close at Rs2086.54/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited down Rs39.51 to close at Rs768.00/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 4.827 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.03 to close at Rs4.22/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Dolmen City recording a turnover of 1.191 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.06 to end at Rs11.15/share.