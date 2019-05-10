Rupee edges lower

The rupee inched down against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 141.39 per dollar, compared with 141.38 in Thursday’s session.

However, the rupee extended losses in the open market due to rise in the demand for foreign exchange.

The rupee fell to 142.70 against the dollar from 142.20.

Dealers said the currency remained range-bound during the day.

However, the dismal growth data by the National Accounts Committee (NAC) affected investors’ sentiment.

Pakistan achieved provisional gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 3.29 percent in the current fiscal year of 2018/19, which is the lowest since 2010-2011, the NAC said on Thursday.

The economy fell to $280 billion in FY19 from $313 billion a year earlier.

The decline in the GDP is attributed to massive currency devaluation of 34 percent since January 2018.

The government also projected budget deficit at 6.5-7 percent of GDP during FY19.

Total public debt rose to Rs24.95 trillion or 72.5 percent of GDP at the end of FY18 and reached Rs 28.61 trillion at end-March 2019 or 74.5 percent of GDP. Pakistan and the IMF are expected to conclude the bailout negotiations on Friday.