close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Rupee edges lower

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

The rupee inched down against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 141.39 per dollar, compared with 141.38 in Thursday’s session.

However, the rupee extended losses in the open market due to rise in the demand for foreign exchange.

The rupee fell to 142.70 against the dollar from 142.20.

Dealers said the currency remained range-bound during the day.

However, the dismal growth data by the National Accounts Committee (NAC) affected investors’ sentiment.

Pakistan achieved provisional gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 3.29 percent in the current fiscal year of 2018/19, which is the lowest since 2010-2011, the NAC said on Thursday.

The economy fell to $280 billion in FY19 from $313 billion a year earlier.

The decline in the GDP is attributed to massive currency devaluation of 34 percent since January 2018.

The government also projected budget deficit at 6.5-7 percent of GDP during FY19.

Total public debt rose to Rs24.95 trillion or 72.5 percent of GDP at the end of FY18 and reached Rs 28.61 trillion at end-March 2019 or 74.5 percent of GDP. Pakistan and the IMF are expected to conclude the bailout negotiations on Friday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business