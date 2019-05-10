Federal Secretary for Science, Technology visits PSQCA office

Karachi: Government of Pakistan has decided to improve the quality consciousness among the consumers of the country for the use of quality and standardized products and also discourage the purchase of sub standards goods.

This was stated by Federal Secretary for Science and technology Capt. (R) Nasim Nawaz during his visit to Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

He said Authority may not compromise on Quality issues and must ensure quality consciousness among the consumers. The Federal Secretary stated that adoption of Standards Specifications prepared by the PSQCA is most essential to the business growth of Pakistan. Every effort need to be made for strengthening quality of our manufacturing products, which can be made possible to adopt standardization and quality culture in our industries as to provide quality products.

He added that Quality Culture would facilitate the business community to meet the challenges. He added a result oriented work is need of the hour by PSQCA to focus on capacity development to manage and effectively monitor systems that is necessary for improvement of quality system in the interest of economy of the country.

The Director General of PSQCA Mr. Abdul Aleem Memon welcomes the Federal Secretary on his reaching at PSQCA-Head Office, Karachi and also gave a formal briefing. In his exhaustive briefing he touched upon the achievements and other relevant issues.***