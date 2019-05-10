Uplift work on University Road completed by KE

Karachi Electric’s (KE) massive construction activity on University Road from Samama all the way till Nipa comes to an end five days later than the given deadline by the power utility.

The KE started work on the road on April 3, as part of its TP-1000 project that aims to shift all its electric wiring underground and generate an additional 900 megawatts of electricity at the city’s seven grid stations.

The most irking thing during the construction phase was the ill-planned alternative route provided on service road, which is broken with some encroachments on sides and the civic authorities did nothing about that.

According to a press statement issued by the power company, it has completed laying an underground transmission line on University Road on a fast-tracked basis and handed it over to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for completion and carpeting as per the agreement.

“Work was initiated on this 220KVA double circuit underground transmission line following prior intimation to all relevant authorities including KMC, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) and DIG traffic and on receipt of all relevant approvals,” the press statement said.

This portion of development work was completed within stipulated timelines, for which KE teams have worked around the clock and the completion of this double circuit transmission network will result in enhanced power supply reliability and stability for areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, surroundings of Jail road, Azizabad and Civic Centre.

However, earlier the power utility gave the deadline of May 5, and also assured that it would wind up its construction work before Ramazan but failed to do so. The Supreme Court’s two-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed also observed on Thursday that repair work had once again been started on University Road though it was completed two years back, which was causing hardship to commuters.

The press statement further explained that the TP-1000 is a USD 460 million transmission enhancement project by K-Electric which will enable the utility to transmit additional 800 MW through a total of additional seven new grid stations and a number of new transmission lines.

In addition to this KE has taken various measures to enhance the reliability and availability of power supply including addition of 1,057 MW of generation and reduced line losses from 36 percent to almost 20 percent.

These improvements have enabled the company to make over 70 percent of Karachi load-shed free (from 23 percent in 2009), including all industrial customers. KE additionally created 30 Customer Care Centres and KE Live (mobile app) to improve and enhance customer engagement. Adding new generation capabilities and strengthening its transmission and distribution network are currently K-Electric’s highest priorities. In the last two years alone, transmission capacity of the power utility has been further enhanced through addition of 788 MVA and distribution capacity increased by 406MW through addition of 127 feeders and around 2,300 PMTs/substations.