Sat May 11, 2019
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Two traffic wardens injured in gas cylinder blast

Karachi

Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Two traffic policemen were wounded in a low-intensity explosion in Old City Area on Friday. Police officials said the explosion took place in Iqbal Market within the limits of the Soldier Bazaar police station. A 27-year-old, Shaukat Ali, and 26-year-old Wilayat Hussain were taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

According to SHO Amin Solangi, the men who got injured were traffic policemen and they were posted to the Garden traffic police section, adding initially it was called a gas cylinder explosion at a car repair shop but later it was said that the explosion took place when a car’s tyre got busted. He ruled out the possibility of any terror activity and said the nature of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

