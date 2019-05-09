close
Fri May 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 10, 2019

Vettel insists Ferrari still strong despite upsets

Sports

AFP
May 10, 2019

BARCELONA: Sebastian Vettel insisted Thursday that Ferrari’s team spirit remained strong despite rival Mercedes reeling off an unprecedented four straight season-opening one-twos.

The four-time champion German admitted that the Italian outfit had struggled in the opening races after looking so strong in pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.But he said he expected to see the car and team bounce back to their best on returning to the track for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

“The car was really good in testing,” he told reporters at a news conference.“Then we arrived in Australia and struggled to feel the same and the first four races have been up and down. “Deep down, we know the car is strong. And the spirit is as good or better than last year.

“We’re in good shape and we’re confident about the parts we bring here,” he added, referring to a new upgraded power unit and other upgrades to be introduced this weekend.“This weekend will be interesting for us because we had a good feeling here not so long ago — so it will be interesting to see how it behaves this weekend. “I’m confident if we can get to the level, we will be very competitive.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports