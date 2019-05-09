close
Fri May 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Ex-Test umpire Khizer greets Dar over new milestone

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

LAHORE: Former international Test umpire Khizer Hayat has congratulated Aleem Dar for his double century of officiating One-day Internationals.

Khizer, who himself stood as umpire in three World Cups of 1987, 1992 and 1996, bought Aleem in umpiring in late 90s when he himself was umpires manager in the Pakistan Cricket Board. It was under his managerial command Aleem made his international umpiring debut in an ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Gujranwala on February 16, 2000.

Khizer, who is also a former leading first class cricketer and retired from umpiring after officiating in 34 Test matches (Tests) and 55 One-day Internationals, said that it was Aleem Dar’s dedication and love for the sport that he is now making waves at international level. He said that Aleem first made the country proud by winning top ICC umpires award and now he has completed supervision in 200 matches.

