Hampshire sign Morris for T20 Blast

LONDON: Proteas pacer Chris Morris was signed by Hampshire for T20 Blast 2019 a day after he was drafted into South Africa’s World Cup squad as a replacement for injured Anrich Nortje.

Morris will be available for Hampshire immediately after his World Cup commitments and will represent them in the T20 Blast that starts in July. He’s also the first overseas player signed by Hampshire this season.

Chris Morris is a part of Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL and has enjoyed much success for the franchise in the last few years. However, his numbers haven’t been impressive in IPL 2019 as the pacer has proven to be expensive in death overs.

He has also struggled to chip in with his batting contributions, therefore Delhi have opted for other overseas players instead. Morris’s knack of picking wickets and playing pivotal knocks in the lower middle order makes him a handy all-rounder and that’s what Giles White had to say about the signing of the South African.