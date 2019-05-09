Shakib keen to continue batting at No 3

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan has stressed he wants to bat at No. 3 in the World Cup but is willing to make a sacrifice and bat lower down the order if the team needs him to. Bangladesh have tried Sabbir Rahman, Imrul Kayes and Liton Das at the No. 3 position before handing over the responsibility to the former captain.

Shakib first batted at three in 2014 against Zimbabwe where he scored a duck while the second time he batted in the same position was in 2017, where he made 29 against South Africa. He, however, put his hand up with two fantastic performances against West Indies in their own den to grab the spot in last July with two half-centuries in the three-match ODI series. In the 13 innings that Shakib played so far at number three, he has scored five half-centuries, scoring 492 runs at an average of 41. Shakib has majorly played at number five where he scored 3852 runs from 125 innings with five centuries and thirty half-centuries at an average of 35.33 runs.

“There was a time when I had to come on to the crease before first 10 overs even if I batted on number five. But now things have changed, I don’t get a chance to bat before 35-40 overs if I bat at number five position,” Shakib said.